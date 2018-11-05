Stephen Margerum, Patrick Butler, Steve Weidner and Jamie Lubliner | MMHA

The board of directors of the Maryland Multi-Housing Association, which represents providers of rental housing and professional residential services, elected new officers for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

Stephen Margerum, founder and principal of Cove Property Management LLC, will serve as president of the board. Also, Patrick Butler, vice president with Bozzuto Management Company, will serve as vice president; Steve Weidner, president and CEO of Carpet Consultants, will be treasurer; and Jamie Lubliner, vice president of finance with Hendersen-Webb Inc., is the new secretary.