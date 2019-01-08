Quantcast

Two women-owned law firms merging in Hunt Valley

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 8, 2019

Baltimore County law firms Morgan Carlo Downs and Ward & Herzog have merged, creating the largest woman-owned firm in the region that handles insurance and civil liability defense matters. As of Jan. 1., the newly merged Downs Ward Bender Hauptmann & Herzog, P.A. are able to provide expanded services across all of its practice areas, including ...

