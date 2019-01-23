Quantcast

Md. lawmakers plan bill to close ‘Noah’s Law’ loophole

Interlock device would be probation-before-judgment condition

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 23, 2019

ANNAPOLIS – Accused drunk drivers who are not convicted but receive probation before judgment in a Maryland court would be required to use ignition interlock devices for six months under coming legislation. Sponsors say the measure will close a loophole in the state’s landmark 2016 law named for a police officer struck and killed by a ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo