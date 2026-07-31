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The Daily Record unveils inaugural MD500 list of powerful Marylanders

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The Daily Record unveils inaugural MD500 list of powerful Marylanders

The Daily Record unveils inaugural MD500 list of powerful Marylanders

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MD500 logoThe Daily Record on Friday unveiled its inaugural MD500 list, a collection of the most powerful leaders in Maryland.

Click here to view the MD500 list.

The MD500 is The Daily Record’s first-ever list of The Old Line State’s most influential and impactful people in business, law, nonprofits, higher education and other fields. They represent innovators, influencers, ceiling-crashers, standard-slayers and difference-makers.

We consider the MD500 essential reading for any businessperson who wants to know the state’s top movers and shakers are across a diverse mix of over three-dozen industries.

Compiling this list was no easy task. The Daily Record’s editorial team collected online recommendations while conducting their own research to sift through who should be included.

Editors chose which organizations and leaders made the list and what was written about them. They excluded government work; that could have been a list of its own. The MD500 is editorial content, not public relations or advertising.

The MD500 is not an award or an endorsement; it’s simply a recognition that a person holds a position of power. They are not ranked.

“Some of the names on the resulting list were obvious, like the heads of the biggest companies, owners of sports franchises and the surnames that grace influential law firms. Other types of power are quieter, like the principal of a school for children with special needs or the farmer tending to the land more sustainably,” Kendyl Kearly, The Daily Record’s editor, wrote at the front of the accompanying glossy magazine. “These too are leaders who hold a piece of Maryland’s future in their hands.”

We hope you enjoy this new feature.

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