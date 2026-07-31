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MD delegate’s assault case to be handled by outside prosecutor

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MD delegate’s assault case to be handled by outside prosecutor

MD delegate’s assault case to be handled by outside prosecutor

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A prosecutor from Harford County will handle Maryland Del. Gary Simmons’ assault case, a spokesperson for State’s Attorney ‘ office said Friday.

The state’s attorney’s office had confirmed earlier this week that the second-degree assault case against the Democrat, who is seeking to represent District 12B for a second term, would be prosecuted by an outside attorney. filed a second-degree assault charge against the delegate last week after his stepdaughter accused him of tightly grabbing her arm during a dispute at his home.

No prosecutors from either county have entered their appearance in the case yet.

Simmons, 55, is a political ally of Leitess’, with both Democrats appearing at each other’s campaign events this election cycle and both sharing the “Defend Anne Arundel” slate in 2022.

The first-term delegate, who represents a part of Northern Anne Arundel County, has not addressed the allegations publicly and did not have a defense attorney listed in court records. He did not return requests for comment.

Simmons was certified as the Democratic nominee after a legal challenge that removed a potential primary opponent from the ballot. In November, he will face Republican Blair Brannock in the general election.

Brannock, who also lives in Brooklyn Park, said Thursday that although he doesn’t “believe in putting your hands on someone,” he wouldn’t cast judgment on his opponent.

“I was raised in the church, and I can’t judge him. Only God can judge him,” Brannock said.

The assault case in Glen Burnie District Court is slated to go to trial in September. In Maryland, district court trials are heard and decided by a judge, though because second-degree assault carries a maximum penalty of more than 90 days in jail, Simmons could also request a jury trial in circuit court.

Tags: Brooklyn Park, gary simmons, Harford County, anne arundel county police, Anne Arundel County, anne colt leitess, Glen Burnie District Court
Tags: Brooklyn Park, anne colt leitess, anne arundel county police, Glen Burnie District Court, gary simmons, Anne Arundel County, Harford County

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