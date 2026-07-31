MD delegate’s assault case to be handled by outside prosecutor

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Key takeaways: Harford County prosecutor will handle to Gary Simmons case

Second-degree assault charge filed by Anne Arundel Police

Delegate accused by stepdaughter of grabbing arm

Trial scheduled for September in Glen Burnie District Court

A prosecutor from Harford County will handle Maryland Del. Gary Simmons’ assault case, a spokesperson for Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess‘ office said Friday.

The state’s attorney’s office had confirmed earlier this week that the second-degree assault case against the Brooklyn Park Democrat, who is seeking to represent District 12B for a second term, would be prosecuted by an outside attorney. Anne Arundel County Police filed a second-degree assault charge against the delegate last week after his stepdaughter accused him of tightly grabbing her arm during a dispute at his home.

No prosecutors from either county have entered their appearance in the case yet.

Simmons, 55, is a political ally of Leitess’, with both Democrats appearing at each other’s campaign events this election cycle and both sharing the “Defend Anne Arundel” slate in 2022.

The first-term delegate, who represents a part of Northern Anne Arundel County, has not addressed the allegations publicly and did not have a defense attorney listed in court records. He did not return requests for comment.

Simmons was certified as the Democratic nominee after a legal challenge that removed a potential primary opponent from the ballot. In November, he will face Republican Blair Brannock in the general election.

Brannock, who also lives in Brooklyn Park, said Thursday that although he doesn’t “believe in putting your hands on someone,” he wouldn’t cast judgment on his opponent.

“I was raised in the church, and I can’t judge him. Only God can judge him,” Brannock said.

The assault case in Glen Burnie District Court is slated to go to trial in September. In Maryland, district court trials are heard and decided by a judge, though because second-degree assault carries a maximum penalty of more than 90 days in jail, Simmons could also request a jury trial in circuit court.