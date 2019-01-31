Quantcast

More regulations proposed for Md. for-profit colleges

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer January 31, 2019

Maryland lawmakers will look to tighten regulations on for-profit colleges and career schools, hoping to protect students from falling into a student loan debt hole. Legislation introduced Thursday by Sen. Paul Pinsky, D-Prince George’s, would limit how much of a student’s education could be paid for with loans and require schools to make disclosures about student ...

