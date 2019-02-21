Quantcast

Baltimore Development Corp. board backs ASH Westside proposal

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer February 21, 2019

The Baltimore Development Corp.'s board favors a proposal from a New York-based developer to transform more city-owned blight on downtown's Westside. Developer ASH proposes renovating the buildings at 142-144 W. Fayette St. and 102-106 N. Liberty St., into 20 apartments and roughly 4,000 square feet of ground floor retail. Construction could start by the end of ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo