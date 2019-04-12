Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2019

Maryland’s Largest Law Firms 2019

1. Venable LLP

Address
Website

600 Massachusetts Avenue
Washington, DC 20001

(202) 344-4000

http://www.venable.com

Number of lawyers in Maryland: 191
Number of lawyers at partner level: 81
Number of female lawyers at partner level: 17
Number of non-white lawyers at partner level: 3
Number of lawyers of counsel: 21
Number of departures in 2018: 27; 15 women, 12 men
Number of new hires in 2018: 20; 8 women, 12 men
Number of elevations in 2018: 5; 3 women, 2 men
Number of associates: 64
Average starting salary for associates: $190,000
Number of billable hours expected of associates: 1,900
Who is the firm’s managing partner or managing partner equivalent?: Stuart Ingis, Chairman; Lawrence Gesner, Co-managing partner; Daniel Moylan, Co-managing partner
Other locations in Maryland: Baltimore, Towson

Information is as of Jan. 1, 2019, based on survey responses and company websites. Companies that did not respond are marked with an asterisk.

