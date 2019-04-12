Maryland’s Largest Law Firms 2019

1. Venable LLP

600 Massachusetts Avenue

Washington, DC 20001

(202) 344-4000

http://www.venable.com

Number of lawyers in Maryland: 191

Number of lawyers at partner level: 81

Number of female lawyers at partner level: 17

Number of non-white lawyers at partner level: 3

Number of lawyers of counsel: 21

Number of departures in 2018: 27; 15 women, 12 men

Number of new hires in 2018: 20; 8 women, 12 men

Number of elevations in 2018: 5; 3 women, 2 men

Number of associates: 64

Average starting salary for associates: $190,000

Number of billable hours expected of associates: 1,900

Who is the firm’s managing partner or managing partner equivalent?: Stuart Ingis, Chairman; Lawrence Gesner, Co-managing partner; Daniel Moylan, Co-managing partner

Other locations in Maryland: Baltimore, Towson

