Harrell, longtime judge, calls UMMS board seat a ‘new challenge’

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 17, 2019

Retired Maryland Court of Appeals Judge Glenn T. Harrell Jr. said Monday that he had been looking for “a new challenge” when Gov. Larry Hogan appointed him last week to a reconstituted University of Maryland Medical System board recently beset by allegations of sweetheart business deals between now-former board members and the hospital network. “I opened ...

