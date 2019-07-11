Quantcast

Top Annapolis lobbying firm adds to its roster

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter July 11, 2019

A top Annapolis lobbying firm is beefing up its roster, including the addition of a former longtime state senator. Perry, White, Ross & Jacobson Thursday announced it has added James "Ed" DeGrange and Brad Frome, who previously served as a senior aide to Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, to the fold. DeGrange joins the firm as ...

