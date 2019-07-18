Quantcast

Md. lawyers recall Justice Stevens as forceful, thoughtful, bright

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 18, 2019

Thirty years ago, the attorney for a missing Baltimore baby argued for a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that would force the mother to reveal the youngster’s whereabouts despite her asserted constitutional right against self-incrimination. Mitchell Y. Mirviss said Thursday that he was ready to explain to the justices how the mother’s compliance with a lawful order ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo