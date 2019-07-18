Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Md. panel says public officials’ use of emails may constitute a meeting

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter July 18, 2019

Public officials will have to reconsider how they use electronic communications in the wake of a new opinion from the state's Open Meeting Compliance Board. For more than 20 years electronic communications, such as emails and text messages, have been considered public documents but not subject to open meetings laws in Maryland, despite repeated warnings that ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo