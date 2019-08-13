Quantcast

Former site of Baltimore County treatment center sold

By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2019

The former site of Good Shepherd Services Campus in Baltimore County was sold to H & H Rock Companies for an undisclosed amount, officials said Tuesday. The nearly 72-acre property at 4100 Maple Ave. in Halethorpe was sold through Newmark Knight Frank, operated by Newmark Group Inc., a commercial real estate advisory firm. Executive Managing Director Cris ...

