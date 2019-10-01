Quantcast

Grace expects $7M in lost earnings after Middle East strife

By: Daily Record Staff October 1, 2019

W. R. Grace and Co., a Columbia-based supplier of catalysts and engineered materials, said its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings to be between $7 million and $8 million lower than expected because of the mid-September attacks on Saudi oil and gas production facilities in the Middle East.

