Alexander & Cleaver sues former clients who hired lobbyists that defected

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 23, 2019

Alexander & Cleaver, a well-known Annapolis lobbying firm, is suing more than a half-dozen clients who bolted and hired lobbyists that had defected from the venerable lobbying practice. Topping the list of former clients being sued is the Maryland Association for Justice, a trial lawyers association whose members are no strangers to tort litigation. The lawsuits ...

