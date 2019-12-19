Quantcast

Semmes attorneys | Md. Rising Stars

By: Daily Record Staff December 19, 2019

First row, from left, Gregory S. Emrick and Matthew J. McCloskey; Second row, Richard Medoff and Eric M. Leppo; Third row, Jose Estrada and Savas G. Georgas; Fourth row, Erin Grzech and Carlos A. Nieto; fifth row, Todd E. Saucedo and James C. Willett Jr.

Ten attorneys from Semmes Bowen & Semmes were named to the 2020 edition of Maryland Rising Stars. Recognized were:

Gregory S. Emrick, Matthew J. McCloskey and Richard Medoff (Civil Litigation), Eric M. Leppo (General Litigation) and Jose Estrada, Savas G. Georgas, Erin Grzech, Carlos A. Nieto, Todd E. Saucedo and James C. Willett Jr. (Workers’ Compensation).

