Semmes attorneys | Md. Rising Stars

Ten attorneys from Semmes Bowen & Semmes were named to the 2020 edition of Maryland Rising Stars. Recognized were:

Gregory S. Emrick, Matthew J. McCloskey and Richard Medoff (Civil Litigation), Eric M. Leppo (General Litigation) and Jose Estrada, Savas G. Georgas, Erin Grzech, Carlos A. Nieto, Todd E. Saucedo and James C. Willett Jr. (Workers’ Compensation).

