Nathaniel Baker | Freedman Law, LLC

Listen to this article

Freedman Law, LLC is proud to announce that Nathaniel Baker has joined the firm’s employment litigation practice as Senior Counsel. His extensive legal experience and commitment to client advocacy further strengthen the firm’s ability to provide exceptional representation in employment law matters.

This is sponsored content. Announce your new employees, promotions, board positions, community notes and leaders in your organization to The Daily Record’s influential audience. The information in the Movers & Shakers section is provided by the submitter.

Click here to make a Movers & Shakers submission and to find out more.