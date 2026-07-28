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Nathaniel Baker | Freedman Law, LLC

    July 28, 2026//

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Nathaniel Baker | Freedman Law, LLC

Nathaniel Baker | Freedman Law, LLC

    July 28, 2026//

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Nathaniel BakerFreedman Law, LLC is proud to announce that Nathaniel Baker has joined the firm’s employment litigation practice as Senior Counsel. His extensive legal experience and commitment to client advocacy further strengthen the firm’s ability to provide exceptional representation in employment law matters.

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