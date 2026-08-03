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Janine Lairmore | GBMC Health Partners

    August 3, 2026//

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Janine Lairmore | GBMC Health Partners

Janine Lairmore | GBMC Health Partners

    August 3, 2026//

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Janine LairmoreJanine Lairmore will lead efforts to strengthen practice operations, support practice leaders, improve patient access, and prepare the medical group for growth as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer with GBMC Health Partners. She brings a breadth of experience and collaborative leadership in advancing operational performance across complex organizations.

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