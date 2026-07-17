Ronald George | NCIA

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Ronald L. George has been named President and CEO of NCIA. He brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in human services, nonprofit operations, Medicaid-funded programs, and strategic growth. Most recently, he served as EVP of Development and Chief Administrative Officer at CRi.

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