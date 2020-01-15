Quantcast

Exonerees ask Md. for compensation law, jailhouse witness reform

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 15, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — A group of men who served a combined 250 years in prison for crimes they did not commit asked legislators Wednesday to support bills to standardize post-release compensation for exonerees and increase transparency about the use of jailhouse informants. Ten exonerees and the son of one who died after his release attended an event ...

