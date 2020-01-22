Quantcast

Senators to introduce package aimed at improving small business climate

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer January 22, 2020

ANNAPOLIS -- A bipartisan group of senators hopes to support small businesses in the legislature this year by boosting access to health insurance, improving government efficiency and taking a look at reforming the state tax code. The Senate Small Business Work Group Wednesday unveiled its legislative proposals at the Maryland Chamber of Commerce’s Meet the State ...

