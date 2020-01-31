Quantcast

Report highlights racial health disparities in Howard County

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer January 31, 2020

Despite its status as one of Maryland’s wealthiest counties, Howard County has significant health disparities that exist along racial lines, according to a report from the Horizon Foundation. The report found significant differences in infant mortality rates, heart disease, diabetes and mental health issues, among other health conditions. “While Howard County ranks among the healthiest communities in ...

