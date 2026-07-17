What to know about cyclosporiasis cases in MD, DC, VA

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As reports of cyclosporiasis grow across the country, there’s also been a slight uptick in cases of the gastrointestinal illness in the Washington, D.C., region.

Health officials are still investigating what caused the outbreak of more than 4,000 cases of cyclosporiasis, mostly reported in Michigan and surrounding states. The disease is caused by a parasite that contaminates fresh produce and can cause days of watery, sometimes explosive diarrhea. It has hospitalized more than 140 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but no deaths have been reported.

None of the cases in the D.C. region have been linked to an outbreak, according to officials with the health departments for the District, Maryland and Virginia. Cyclosporiasis cases are most common during spring and summer months.

Here’s what we know about the cases in the D.C. region.

Maryland

Maryland reported 37 new cases of cyclosporiasis from July 8 to July 14. The state has counted a total of 69 cases as of Tuesday, 65 of which have occurred since May 1.

Investigations into the cause of the infections are conducted by local departments and are ongoing, according to a statement from the Maryland Department of Health. The agency said it is not possible to remove all risk of getting cyclosporiasis since the source is unknown. But proper food safety such as washing produce and avoiding untreated water can limit the risks of contracting the disease.

D.C.

D.C. Health has documented six cases of cyclosporiasis since May 1, the typical start of the season for the illness, the agency said in a statement Thursday. Most of those cases involve people who have traveled internationally.

The department said that the number of cases is consistent with previous years but that it is monitoring the spike across the country.

Virginia

The commonwealth has 37 reported cases this year as of July 4, according to data shared Wednesday, marking an increase from the 10 cases documented as of June 6.

Typically by this time of year, Virginia would have an average of 13.4 cases of cyclosporiasis, according to state health data.

Kendall Staton is a reporter for the Metro Desk. She comes to The Post after reporting on health and local government for the Lexington Herald-Leader in Kentucky. Prior to that, she ran three community newspapers in Central Kentucky.