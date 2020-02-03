Quantcast

AG files criminal charges against St. Vincent’s Infant Asylum developer

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 3, 2020

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh filed criminal charges Monday against a developer who demolished the historic St. Vincent’s Infant Asylum buildings in Baltimore without proper permits and notices. An eight-count criminal information filed in Baltimore City Circuit Court alleges that William Anthony Culler II violated state environmental and asbestos control laws when his company, Culler Group, demolished the ...

