Bill would let Md. health exchange offer insurance subsidies

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer February 5, 2020

ANNAPOLIS -- Providing state subsidies to some people who get their health insurance through Maryland’s individual market would make plans for most people more affordable and bring more uninsured people into the market, supporters of a bill to create those subsidies said Wednesday. Legislation sponsored by Sen. Brian Feldman, D-Montgomery, would allow the Maryland Health Benefit ...

