Quantcast

Bill would educate young people about potential risks of gambling

By: Capital News Service Kevin Brown February 28, 2020

A Maryland bill that would allow lessons on the risks associated with gambling — including addiction prevention — to be added to the high school health curriculum passed in the state Senate on Feb. 21.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo