Finmarc Management acquires Frederick Corporate Park for $43M

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2020

Bethesda-based commercial real estate firm Finmarc Management Inc. Monday acquired Frederick Corporate Park, an 11-building portfolio in Frederick for $43 million from CIM Group. The corporate park, which has nearly 440,000 square feet of single-story flex/office and two-story commercial office buildings, was 68% leased with approximately 22 tenants at the time of the sale. Joe Hoffman and ...

