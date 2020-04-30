Quantcast

DANIEL W. BURT v. DELMARVA SURETY ASSOCIATES, INC.

By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2020

Contracts -- Breach -- Indemnity agreement Appellants, Daniel W. Burt, Cynthia Burt (his wife), D.W. Burt Concrete Construction, Inc., and 1111 Edgewater, LLC (“Burt” generally or sometimes, as apparent in context, Daniel W. Burt as an individual), seek reversal of the grant of summary judgment by the Circuit Court for Baltimore County entered in favor of ...

