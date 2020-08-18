Quantcast

S&P 500 closes at a record, erasing last of pandemic losses

By: Associated Press By Stan Chjoe, Alex Veiga and Damian J. Troise August 18, 2020

Wall Street clawed back the last of the historic, frenzied losses unleashed by the new coronavirus, as the S&P 500 closed at an all-time high Tuesday. The day's move was a relatively mild one, nudging the index up 7.79 points, or 0.2%, to 3,389.78. That eclipses the S&P 500's previous record closing high of 3,386.15, which ...

