Morgan State scores A+ S&P rating for fourth straight year

By: Daily Record Staff August 31, 2020

As part of an annual assessment of its financial strength, Morgan State University successfully underwent a thorough operational analysis leading Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global to affirm the university with its ‘A+’ long-term and underlying rating. The current affirmation marks Morgan’s fourth straight annual A+ rating from S&P. While commending the university’s operating surplus, however, the ratings agency ...

