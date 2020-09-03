Quantcast

Md. high court spoils recipe for economic vibrancy

By: Commentary: Daryl James September 3, 2020

Maryland food truck owner Joey Vanoni knows about pizza pies. As quickly as his customers can eat them, he can pull fresh ones out of the oven in his mobile kitchen, Pizza di Joey. More for one diner does not mean less for another. Economic pies work the same way. There isn’t a fixed number of slices ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo