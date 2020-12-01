Quantcast

T. Rowe Price to move headquarters to Harbor Point

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter December 1, 2020

T. Rowe Price has signed a letter of intent for a 15-year lease in Harbor Point, where it plans to move its headquarters in 2024, the company announced Tuesday. As the latest business to move away from central downtown Baltimore, T. Rowe’s relocation will have dramatic repercussions on the city's commercial real estate landscape. At the ...

