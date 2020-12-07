Quantcast

Comcast extends COVID-19 support with free internet for low-income customers

By: Daily Record Staff December 7, 2020

Comcast announced Monday it will continue to provide free Internet service for the first 60 days for new Internet Essentials customers, and free access to more than 1.5 million public Xfinity WiFi hotspots, the largest network of its kind in the country, through June 30, 2021. Comcast has repeatedly committed to keeping its customers connected, and to ...

