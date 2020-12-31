Quantcast

Editorial Advisory Board: The right to counsel in landlord-tenant cases

By: Editorial Advisory Board December 31, 2020

This month, Baltimore joined the growing list of cities that has enacted a civil right to counsel. Council Bill 20-0625 was passed unanimously by the Baltimore City Council and signed in law by Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young on Dec. 3. This board endorses that legislation. This board has previously commented on the civil right to ...

