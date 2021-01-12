Quantcast

Security firm settles EEOC hostile environment claim in Woodlawn

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 12, 2021

A private security firm for the U.S. Social Security Administration in Woodlawn has agreed to pay $200,000 to settle a federal agency’s claim that the company maintained a sexually hostile work environment and fired one of its female guards who complained about it. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleged that an MVM Inc. manager made ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo