Hogan announces $30M in emergency relief for music and entertainment venues

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2021

Gov. Larry Hogan Friday announced $30 million in awards for more than 90 live music and performance venues, live entertainment promoters and independently-owned local movie theaters whose operations have been impacted by COVID-19. The allocation is part of the more than $700 million in emergency economic relief provided by the state. Earlier this week, Hogan introduced the RELIEF Act of ...

