US durable goods orders show modest 0.2% December gain

By: Associated Press Martin Crutsinger January 27, 2021

WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose a modest 0.2% in December, held back by a big drop in the volatile aircraft sector. A key category that tracks business investment decisions slowed. The rise in orders for durable goods, items expected to last at least three years, followed much stronger increases of ...

