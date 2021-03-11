Quantcast

Hopkins will move to self-operated dining services in 2022

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter March 11, 2021

Johns Hopkins University will pivot to self-operated dining in July 2022, a move that advocates hope will allow the university more opportunities to purchase sustainable, local and humanely grown food. Hopkins’ existing contract with Bon Appetit Management Company, a subsidiary of Compass Group, one of three major companies that contract dining services for college campuses in ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo