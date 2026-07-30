Churchill Downs planning to sell Ocean Downs Casino and Racetrack

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The owner of Ocean Downs Casino and Racetrack is preparing to put the Eastern Shore entertainment facility and seven other gambling properties up for sale.

Churchill Downs Inc., in a regulatory filing on Wednesday, said gaming operations don’t fit into the corporation’s long-range plans.

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and host of the Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs acquired the Berlin facility from Saratoga Casino Holdings LLC in September 2018.

The Casino at Ocean Downs, which hosts 900 slot machines and 17 table games, opened in 2010. Ocean Downs Racetrack, which offers live seasonal harness racing and a year-round simulcast facility, opened in 1949.

In Wednesday’s Form 8-K filing — a regulatory document provided to the Securities & Exchange Commission to alert shareholders to major events — Churchill Downs said it has “completed a comprehensive review of the company’s operational portfolio and long-term capital allocation priorities.”

The filing also said “the company is exploring various options to sell” its wholly owned regional gaming properties.

According to Maryland Lottery and Gaming, Ocean Downs had $8,845,881 in revenue in June 2026, a 4.3 percent increase from June 2025.

Other Churchill Downs entities on the sales block are casinos in Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Mississippi, New York and Pennsylvania.

Daily Record Digital Editor Brian Compere contributed to this article.