Becerra confirmed to shepherd Biden’s ambitious health plans

By: Associated Press Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar March 18, 2021

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Thursday confirmed California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as President Joe Biden's health secretary, filling a key position in the administration's coronavirus response and its ambitious push to lower drug costs, expand insurance coverage, and eliminate racial disparities in medical care.

