GEICO opens new office in Owings Mills

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2021

GEICO Insurance Company Tuesday announced the opening of a new office in Baltimore County at 11054 Red Run Blvd., Suite 100 in Owings Mills. Wayne Nieberlein will lead a team of licensed agents at the new location. He has strong ties to GEICO, having worked in GEICO’s Baltimore local office for the past 12 years, most recently as operations manager, prior to opening ...

