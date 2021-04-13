Quantcast

Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp. launches grant program for nonprofits

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2021

Social service community organizations in Anne Arundel County will soon be able to apply for financial support through the Non-Profit Economic Development Recovery Grant Program, a new initiative managed by the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC). Agency CEO Ben Birge says the grants aim to support the workforce and operations of non-profit organizations that serve ...

