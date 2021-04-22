Quantcast

Ross to step down as Md. Chamber of Commerce president, CEO

By: Daily Record Staff April 22, 2021

Christine A. Ross Thursday announced she will step down after five years as president and CEO of the Maryland Chamber of Commerce. Her resignation will become effective this summer. The chamber board will immediately launch a search for Ross’ successor. Under Ross’ leadership, the chamber experienced a renaissance, growing membership to more than 5,500 organizations. Most notably, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo