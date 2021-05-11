Quantcast

Md. takes steps to ease fuel shortages caused by pipeline shutdown

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter May 11, 2021

Maryland officials are moving to boost the flow of gasoline supplies into Maryland to offset the temporary loss of a major supply pipeline for the East Coast. The Office of the Comptroller announced Tuesday that it has offering waivers and temporary permits to allow for easier distribution of fuel to merchants and consumers. Under the actions taken, ...

