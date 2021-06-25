Quantcast

Lockheed Martin declares Q3 dividend

By: Daily Record Staff June 25, 2021

The Lockheed Martin Corporation’s board of directors has authorized a third quarter 2021 dividend of $2.60 per share. The dividend is payable on Sept. 24 to holders of record as of the close of business on Sept. 1. Headquartered in Bethesda, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide ...

