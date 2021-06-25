Quantcast

Md. high court will hear challenge to student school board members

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 25, 2021

Maryland’s top court will consider whether counties violate the state constitution by having a high school student serve as a voting member on their school boards and having non-voting-age pupils elect that member. The Court of Appeals on Tuesday agreed to hear an appeal by Howard County public school parents of a judge’s decision that the ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo