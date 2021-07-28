Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Governments, businesses race to reimpose mask mandates

By: Associated Press Philip Marcelo July 28, 2021

Governments and businesses are scrambling to change course following new federal guidance calling for the return of mask wearing in virus hot spots amid a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations nationwide. Nevada and Kansas City were among the locations that moved swiftly to re-impose indoor mask mandates following Tuesday’s announcement from the Centers for Disease Control ...

