Md. high court affirms $30.7M award to Baltimore police, fire retirees (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 17, 2021

A unanimous Maryland high court on Monday upheld a $30.7 million award to Baltimore police and firefighters who were retired or retirement eligible as of June 30, 2010, to compensate them for the city’s elimination that year of a stock market-based benefit from its pension program. The Court of Appeals affirmed Baltimore City Circuit Judge Julie ...

