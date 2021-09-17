ERINN D. MARTIN

Policy Counsel

Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law

As policy counsel for the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, an organization created in the early 1960s to get lawyers more involved in fighting for civil rights, Erinn D. Martin is an advocate for advancing and protecting civil rights at the federal level.

“I aspire to advance and protect the rights of people of color and other underrepresented people to live all aspects of their lives free from discrimination through policy advocacy,” she said of her work.

Her top professional accomplishment, she said, came this spring when she helped develop and implement a campaign that helped Kristen Clarke become the first woman ever confirmed by the U.S. Senate as assistant U.S. attorney general for civil rights.

“As a native of Maryland and the first lawyer in my immediate family, it is a tremendous honor to receive the VIP award,” Martin said. “I’m very fortunate to wake up every day and to get to work on advocating for the civil rights of Black Americans and other people of color.”

Martin earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland, College Park, her master’s degree in education from the University of Pennsylvania and her law degree from the New York University School of Law.

Before joining the Lawyers’ Committee, she was a staff attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights and also has worked at the U.S. Department of Justice, where she was focused on consumer protection and civil rights.

She is president of the Greater Washington Area Chapter, Women Lawyers Division of the National Bar Association.

Early last year, as she worked to address the racial impact of the pandemic, Martin struggled to maintain the separation between work and home she had previously valued. But eventually, with the help of virtual and physically distanced events with friends and family, she said she was able to “re-establish boundaries between home and work.”