Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
This image taken from a Sept. 14, 2019, video and released in a U.S. Attorney detention memorandum, shows Brian Mark Lemley Jr, driving, and Patrik Mathews, passenger seat, passing through a toll booth near Norfolk, Virginia, en route to Georgia. Federal prosecutors in Maryland, on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, are recommending 25-year prison sentences for Lemley Jr, and Mathews, two neo-Nazi group members who were arrested by the FBI ahead of a gun rights rally at Virginia's Capitol. (U.S. Attorney via AP)
This image taken from a Sept. 14, 2019, video and released in a U.S. Attorney detention memorandum, shows Brian Mark Lemley Jr, driving, and Patrik Mathews, passenger seat, passing through a toll booth near Norfolk, Virginia, en route to Georgia. Federal prosecutors in Maryland, on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, are recommending 25-year prison sentences for Lemley Jr, and Mathews, two neo-Nazi group members who were arrested by the FBI ahead of a gun rights rally at Virginia's Capitol. (U.S. Attorney via AP)

Maryland prosecutors: Neo-Nazis discussed assassination, prison break (access required)

By: Associated Press Michael Kunzelman October 1, 2021

Federal prosecutors in Maryland are recommending 25-year prison sentences for two neo-Nazi group members, calling them domestic terrorists.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo